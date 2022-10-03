AIOU awards cash prizes to Independence month competition' winners

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The final round of national songs, speeches, painting, essay competitions, and prize distribution ceremony was held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

Dean, Faculty of education, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood presided over the ceremony while Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed hosted the event.

Students of schools, colleges, and universities, principal officers, and faculty members also attended the event.

Usman Malik, Maimoona Mushtaq, and Ameer Haider secured the first, second, and third positions respectively in the national anthem competition.

In the speech competition, Abdul Rahman stood first, Hurrain Rashid and Muzamil Taslim were declared second and third respectively.

Hafza Naseem, Nayyar Khalid Satti, and Ayesha Siddiqa stood first, second and third respectively in the painting competition, while the first position in the essay competition was given to Hadiya Meraj, the second position went to Sana Bibi and the third position went to Qudsia Fatimah.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that for a beautiful society, the young generation needs to take initiative in good work, they should adopt a positive mindset and avoid negative attitudes.

He said that the new generation is aware of what our problems are and what are their causes. Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed said that the main objective of these competitions was to highlight the spirit of patriotism to the new generation.

At the end of the ceremony, cash prizes and certificates of appreciation were awarded to the participants.