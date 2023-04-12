Close
AIOU Awards Research Grants To Faculty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood on Wednesday said that national universities needed to focus on research-based solutions to social and economic problems.

VC said this while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of Research Publication and Research Project Grants 2022-23. He said, "The purpose of giving research publication grants is to encourage students and faculty members in conducting the best research." "Research-based solutions can bring recognition to the institution and the country at national and international levels." Dr Nasir said, "Although universities are known for their research to work good teaching should also be encouraged." He congratulated the faculty members and others who received the award and directed them to do better in the field of research.

The VC directed the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) to consult the faculty members and start the best teacher award the next year.

Principal officers, faculty members, and research grant awardees participated and attended the ceremony which was organized by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC). Two hundred thirty-two awards were given to faculty members, administrative staff, and students under Research and Publication Grants.

Prize for publication of a paper in category Y is Rs-/ 20,000, for publication in category X- / 25,000 and - / 30,000 cash prizes for publication of a paper in the W category.

Additional Director of ORIC Dr Saima Nasir explained in detail the aims, services, goals, and achievements of ORIC.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU gives cash prizes to students and faculty members for writing a book or publishing a research paper in HEC-recognized journals. Transport and accommodation facilities are also provided to faculty members to attend conferences and present research papers.

