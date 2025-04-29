AIOU Awards Scholarships And Grants To 251 Outstanding Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has organized a prestigious ceremony to honour students who were awarded Final Year Project Grants and Merit Scholarships. Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor AIOU graced the event as chief guest.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized the urgent need to focus on the quality of education. He expressed pride in the university’s recent international recognition, stating, “It is a moment of great satisfaction that Allama Iqbal Open University has secured the top position under Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024 — a testament to our global educational impact.”
He highlighted the university's commitment to supporting students by offering merit scholarships to talented and hardworking individuals, while also providing special fee concessions to those facing financial challenges. “A researcher must always adhere to the fundamental principles of research and international standards to ensure their work is comprehensive, effective, and impactful,” he added.
The event was organized by the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counseling Services. A total of 239 students were awarded merit scholarships, and 12 students received final year project grants.
Congratulating the scholarship recipients, the Vice Chancellor noted that these scholarships are not only a means of recognizing talent but also aim to support deserving students in completing their education.
Professor Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad, speaking at the ceremony, remarked, “Education is a fundamental right of every individual, and Allama Iqbal Open University plays a pivotal role in making this right accessible.”
He announced that under the Vice Chancellor’s vision, fully funded scholarships for PhD scholars will soon be launched. He also revealed that the university has allocated Rs. 1.2 billion for scholarships to expand access and benefit more students.
In his closing remarks, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali, Director Student Affairs, thanked all participants and stated that the students’ achievements reflect the overall progress and success of the university.
