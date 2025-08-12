AIOU BASR Meeting Approves Majority Of PhD Research Synopses
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The 74th meeting of the board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) successfully concluded on Tuesday, in which 32 PhD scholars from the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies and the Faculty of Social Sciences presented their research synopses.
The meeting was chaired by BASR Director, Professor Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad while university Deans, renowned faculty members and subject experts from relevant departments also participated.
During the meeting the quality, confidence and diversity of topics presented by the scholars were highly appreciated. Most of the synopses were granted immediate approval, while a few were sent back with constructive suggestions for further improvement.
Participants expressed satisfaction as the proposed research topics were closely aligned with Pakistan’s social, educational and economic challenges.
Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, remarked, “Under the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, AIOU is taking significant steps to adopt global research standards and align them directly with the country’s socio-economic priorities. The university ensures that research projects are not only valued in the academic world but also meet the practical needs of society.”
In line with the Vice Chancellor’s directives, BASR meetings are being held regularly to maintain continuity and quality in research activities.
