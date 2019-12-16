ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has undertaken the Campus's beautification work by planting trees and flowers in its premises.

It aimed at providing a healthy environment to its students, employees and faculty members.

According to the Chairman, Agricultural Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad on Monday, besides the olive trees, 400 saplings of fruit trees including apricot, pear, plum and orange were being planted at its main premise, hence the number of olive trees in the university premises would reach to fifteen hundred.

To promote the concept of Green Pakistan, five to seven thousand different variety of flowers samplings were also being planted in flowers nursery. Two green lawns were also established in its premises.

The University would soon introduce a kitchen gardening training to help in upgrading income generating opportunities of selected households through better farming techniques, off-season vegetables and kitchen gardening production and establishment of vegetable orchards in their surrounding and homes.

In recent years, the AIOUs gardeners have proved their worth in promoting healthy environment in the Federal capital. Lush green gardens and lawns not only added beauty to the surroundings but also had a positive impact on the environment, Dr. Sher said.

As per instruction of the Vice-Chancellor, the University would maintain its regular practice taking part in the nation-wide campaign, making the country clean and beautiful, he said.