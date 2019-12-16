(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has undertaken the Campus's beautification work by planting trees and flowers in its premises.It aimed at providing a healthy environment to its students, employees and faculty members.According to the Chairman, Agricultural Sciences, Prof.

Dr. Sher Muhammad, besides the olive trees, 400 saplings of fruit trees including apricot, pear, plum and orange were being planted at its main premise, hence the number of olive trees in the university premises would reach to fifteen hundred.

To promote the concept of ‘Green Pakistan', five to seven thousand different variety of flowers' sampling was also being planted in flowers' nursery.

There is development of two green lawns in its premises.The University will soon introduce a ‘kitchen gardening' training to help in upgrading income generating opportunities of selected households through better farming techniques, off-season vegetables and kitchen gardening production and establishment of vegetable orchards in their surrounding and homes.