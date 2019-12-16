UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Beautifies Main Campus's With Tree Plantation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:48 PM

AIOU beautifies main Campus's with tree plantation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has undertaken the Campus's beautification work by planting trees and flowers in its premises.It aimed at providing a healthy environment to its students, employees and faculty members.According to the Chairman, Agricultural Sciences, Prof.

Dr. Sher Muhammad, besides the olive trees, 400 saplings of fruit trees including apricot, pear, plum and orange were being planted at its main premise, hence the number of olive trees in the university premises would reach to fifteen hundred.

To promote the concept of ‘Green Pakistan', five to seven thousand different variety of flowers' sampling was also being planted in flowers' nursery.

There is development of two green lawns in its premises.The University will soon introduce a ‘kitchen gardening' training to help in upgrading income generating opportunities of selected households through better farming techniques, off-season vegetables and kitchen gardening production and establishment of vegetable orchards in their surrounding and homes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Orange Allama Iqbal Open University

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

19 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports complete trials ..

19 minutes ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

21 minutes ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

45 minutes ago

National cricket teamâ€™s players are eager for te ..

47 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Economic Development links dig ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.