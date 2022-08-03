AIOU begins admission to Autumn Semester-2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started admission to the Autumn Semester-2022.

Regional Director AIOU Dr Bashir Ahmed, talking to the media at his office here on Wednesday, said that students could apply for admission to Matric General, Matric Dars-e-Nizami, Matric Open Courses, FA General, FA Dars-e-Nizami, I.

Com, FA Open Courses by Sept 5.

He said that admission forms for BS, MS/MPhil, and PhD programmes would be accepted by August 22.

He said that admission to teacher training programmes, BS (OD and Blended Mode) and BA Associate Degree will commence from Sept 1.