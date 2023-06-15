UrduPoint.com

AIOU Begins Autumn Admissions From July 15

AIOU begins autumn admissions from July 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University's (AIOU) admissions for the autumn 2023 semester will commence from July 15.

Every citizen of Pakistan must encourage the children who are deprived of education in their area to take admission, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said in a meeting with tutors and resource persons at Faisalabad Regional Campus.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan and Regional Director Faisalabad, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Samim, CEO and DEO of District Education Authority were also present in this meeting held regarding the admission campaign.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that AIOU is expanding its regional network to provide educational facilities to every Pakistani child.

He added that the university provides free Matric education to the people of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and tribal districts.

AIOU also provides scholarships to jail inmates, transgenders, and special persons.

Dr. Nasir said that this semester, the admission campaign will be carried out as a movement. Regional Directors, tutors, resource persons, and students should conduct door-to-door admission campaigns across Pakistan to convey the message of the AIOU.

Later, VC AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood planted a tree in the Faisalabad campus regarding the plantation campaign.

