AIOU Begins Autumn Admissions From July 15

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:24 PM

AIOU begins autumn admissions from July 15

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th July, 2019) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has prepared a new academic schedule for autumn 2019 semester, starting admissions for Matric, F.A.

MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face) from July15.The applications for the admissions Matric, FA programs will be received till August 31, while admission for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will continue till August 12.As per new schedule, admissions for Post-Graduate programs, B.Ed and BS (ODL) and Associate Degree in Education/Commerce and French Online will take place from September 1 to October 5.

The admissions schedule has been revised as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum in order to make the whole admissions' process more smooth and efficient. It also aimed at facilitating the students in the admission process.Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

Special students facilitation centre will be set up at the University's 49 regional offices to guide and help the aspiring students.

