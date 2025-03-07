AIOU Begins Dispatch Of Course Books
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University has officially started the dispatch of course books for the Spring 2025 semester to hundreds of thousands of students enrolled in Matric, FA, and Associate Degree programs.
In this regard, the Director Administration and Coordination, Professor Dr. Syed Muhammad Aamir Shah inaugurated the book dispatch process.
The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has strictly instructed all university departments to ensure the timely completion of academic activities so that no student faces any delays.
For the first time in the university’s history, the dispatch of course books has commenced simultaneously with the admissions process.
To facilitate students, the university has introduced a "Computerized Tracking System" that allows students to track their books through CMS (Course Management System) and Pakistan Post’s e-portal.
According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain course books for Matric, FA, and Associate Degree programs are being sent via postal mail, while books for other programs are available on the university’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.
If any student does not receive their books or faces delays, they can visit their nearest post office for assistance. For further information and complaints, students can contact the university via email at [email protected].
Recent Stories
China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..
Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..
DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025
March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..
Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’
Korea's current account surplus reaches $2.94 billion in January
SpaceX's Starship explodes in space
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
AIOU begins dispatch of Course Books2 minutes ago
-
Eight shopkeepers jailed for overpricing in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
District police launch crackdown against drug pushers12 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan tent13 minutes ago
-
Beggars swarm irks people in Ramazan22 minutes ago
-
NA makes strict security arrangements for joint session of Parliament22 minutes ago
-
White Coat ceremony welcomes new MBBS, BDS students at PMC22 minutes ago
-
Palestinian embassy honours young Pakistani siblings for advocacy on Gaza42 minutes ago
-
SSP investigation issues show-cause notices to SHO, moharrar of PS Aabpara52 minutes ago
-
President summons NA session on March 1152 minutes ago
-
President summons joint session of Parliament on March 1052 minutes ago