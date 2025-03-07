Open Menu

AIOU Begins Dispatch Of Course Books

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 02:20 PM

AIOU begins dispatch of Course Books

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University has officially started the dispatch of course books for the Spring 2025 semester to hundreds of thousands of students enrolled in Matric, FA, and Associate Degree programs.

In this regard, the Director Administration and Coordination, Professor Dr. Syed Muhammad Aamir Shah inaugurated the book dispatch process.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has strictly instructed all university departments to ensure the timely completion of academic activities so that no student faces any delays.

For the first time in the university’s history, the dispatch of course books has commenced simultaneously with the admissions process.

To facilitate students, the university has introduced a "Computerized Tracking System" that allows students to track their books through CMS (Course Management System) and Pakistan Post’s e-portal.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain course books for Matric, FA, and Associate Degree programs are being sent via postal mail, while books for other programs are available on the university’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.

If any student does not receive their books or faces delays, they can visit their nearest post office for assistance. For further information and complaints, students can contact the university via email at [email protected].

Recent Stories

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

13 minutes ago
 Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

22 minutes ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

22 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramada ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025

52 minutes ago
 March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: ..

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

3 hours ago
 Korea's current account surplus reaches $2.94 bill ..

Korea's current account surplus reaches $2.94 billion in January

3 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship explodes in space

SpaceX's Starship explodes in space

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan