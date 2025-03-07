AIOU begins dispatch of Course Books

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University has officially started the dispatch of course books for the Spring 2025 semester to hundreds of thousands of students enrolled in Matric, FA, and Associate Degree programs.

In this regard, the Director Administration and Coordination, Professor Dr. Syed Muhammad Aamir Shah inaugurated the book dispatch process.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has strictly instructed all university departments to ensure the timely completion of academic activities so that no student faces any delays.

For the first time in the university’s history, the dispatch of course books has commenced simultaneously with the admissions process.

To facilitate students, the university has introduced a "Computerized Tracking System" that allows students to track their books through CMS (Course Management System) and Pakistan Post’s e-portal.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain course books for Matric, FA, and Associate Degree programs are being sent via postal mail, while books for other programs are available on the university’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.

If any student does not receive their books or faces delays, they can visit their nearest post office for assistance. For further information and complaints, students can contact the university via email at [email protected].