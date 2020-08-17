AIOU bodies extend full support to VC

Academic Staff Association (ASA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extended full support to Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU and appreciated his recent steps taken for welfare of the employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Academic Staff Association (ASA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extended full support to Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, VC, AIOU and appreciated his recent steps taken for welfare of the employees.

Executive bodies of both ASA and EWA in their separate meetings held at the main campus expressed confidence and trust in the efforts made by university administration for welfare of employees.

EWA, which is a representative body of grade 1 to 16 employees of the AIOU, expressed their gratitude to the administration of the university for advertising vacancies and providing an opportunity, as per rules, to daily wage employees for regularization of their services.

While chairing the meeting Sher Asif Satti, President EWA, appreciated the university administration for advertising around 300 vacancies in the second phase of the regularization of services of temporary employees of the university.

He encouraged the contract and daily wages employees to apply for these posts and discourage all those elements who spread baseless rumors for their own vested interests.

He further added that EWA would extend full support to the university administration in this regard.

Both the president and the members greatly admired the administration for transparent and fair selection process of the first phase of regularization which led to the services regularization of more than 200 temporary workers of the university besides other eligible candidates.

Moreover, during the executive body meeting of ASA chaired by its president Dr. Fazal ur Rehman, members highly valued the measures taken by Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum for improvement and advancement of the university infrastructure and welfare of the university employees particularly the academic community.

They welcomed the recent policy of the Vice Chancellor for university staff development, which will provide opportunities to both academia and administration for getting state of the art training from developed countries.

The body also requested Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum to expedite the process of arrangement of selection board for academic posts which were advertised a few months ago.