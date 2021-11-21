UrduPoint.com

AIOU, British Organization Collaborate To Promote Female Education In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:40 PM

AIOU, British organization collaborate to promote female education in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and a British NGO have initiated collaboration to promote female education in Pakistan.

AIOU is rightly privileged to be selected by the British NGO for this noblest cause because of its contributions to mass education in Pakistan, a press release said.

In this regard, Mr William Von Schrader, Country Director, ACTED UKAID visited AIOU and had a meeting with DGRS, Inamullah Sheikh, in his office. DGRS briefed him about AIOU's significant role in promoting mass education in Pakistan.

He, further, told him that AIOU is top prioritized by the Pakistani females in their educational pursuits because of its quality educational services available in every nook and corner of the country.

Out of 1.2 million students enrolled at AIOU, women are fifty seven percent which is a reflection of their preference of AIOU to other educational institutions of the country, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that UKAID is direct grant holder of the British government which is providing funds for promoting female education in the developing countries of the world. AIOU is also planning to participate in UKAID's ongoing projects in the districts of Kashmore and Jackabad of the Sindh province.

Director, International Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr Zahid Majeed arranged this meeting. Dr Zahid Majeed, Media focal person, DGRS, Sadaf Ashraf and other officials also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Exchange Education Kashmore Allama Iqbal Open University Women Media Government Top Million

Recent Stories

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

41 minutes ago
 SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

2 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

3 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.