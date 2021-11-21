AIOU, British organization collaborate to promote female education in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and a British NGO have initiated collaboration to promote female education in Pakistan.

AIOU is rightly privileged to be selected by the British NGO for this noblest cause because of its contributions to mass education in Pakistan, a press release said.

In this regard, Mr William Von Schrader, Country Director, ACTED UKAID visited AIOU and had a meeting with DGRS, Inamullah Sheikh, in his office. DGRS briefed him about AIOU's significant role in promoting mass education in Pakistan.

He, further, told him that AIOU is top prioritized by the Pakistani females in their educational pursuits because of its quality educational services available in every nook and corner of the country.

Out of 1.2 million students enrolled at AIOU, women are fifty seven percent which is a reflection of their preference of AIOU to other educational institutions of the country, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that UKAID is direct grant holder of the British government which is providing funds for promoting female education in the developing countries of the world. AIOU is also planning to participate in UKAID's ongoing projects in the districts of Kashmore and Jackabad of the Sindh province.

Director, International Collaboration and Exchange Office, Dr Zahid Majeed arranged this meeting. Dr Zahid Majeed, Media focal person, DGRS, Sadaf Ashraf and other officials also attended the meeting.