AIOU Celebrates Golden Jubilee
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed 50 years of its educational journey (1974 to 2024).
According to the AIOU, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, had decided to celebrate the Golden Jubilee by organizing 24 events throughout the year (January to December 2024).
In this regard, seminars, conferences organized by various departments, alumni ceremony, education expo and Islamabad, Punjab and KPK chapter of convocations were held. Convocation of Balochistan and Sindh chapters is in the pipeline.
A two-day International Conference on Modern Trends in Chemistry was held on February 14 and 15, a two-day International Conference on Research and Practices in Education on February 28 and 29, while a three-day International Conference on Ijtihad Bil Maqasid was held on May 22-24, 2024.
The 37th annual international conference of Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) will be held on October 15-17, in which more than 100 vice-chancellors, rectors, professors and around 250 national-level education experts and researchers of open universities of Asian countries will present papers.
The 2nd International Conference on Cultural Dialogue is being held on 2nd and 3rd July 2024.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that till now more than 50 lac students have been graduated from AIOU and there is hardly a household in Pakistan that doesn't have a student from Open University.
On the Golden Jubilee of the AIOU, Dr. Nasir Mahmood has expressed determination that we will play an active role in bringing the out-of-school children into the educational network.
