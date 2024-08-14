Open Menu

AIOU Celebrates Independence Day With Patriotic Fervor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM

AIOU celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday marked Pakistan's Independence Day with enthusiasm and national pride.

The celebration commenced with a Guard of Honor presented to Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, by a well-coordinated contingent of the university's security guards.

Following the Guard of Honor, the Vice-Chancellor hoisted the national flag to the tune of the national anthem, accompanied by collective prayers for the stability and prosperity of the country.

The event also featured a seminar titled "August 14: Day of Renewed Commitment," organized by the Department of History in collaboration with the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counselling Services.

In his address, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood emphasized the importance of adhering to the principles of Quaid-e-Azam to make Pakistan a beacon of peace and progress.

He urged the youth to channel their passion towards the country's development, stating that nations progress when their youth are determined to move forward.

Speakers at the seminar included AIOU Registrar, Raja Umar Younas, Director General of Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan, Chairperson of the History Department, Dr. Kishwar Sultana, and Senior Faculty Member, Dr. Abdul Basit Mujahid.

They called for a renewed commitment to realizing the dreams of Pakistan's founders and working for the nation's progress with unity and discipline.

The celebration concluded with the Vice-Chancellor cutting an Independence Day cake alongside participants and children, who enthusiastically chanted slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" (Long Live Pakistan).

