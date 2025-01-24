Open Menu

AIOU Celebrates Int'l Day Of Education

January 24, 2025

AIOU celebrates int'l day of education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) “Education is essential for peace and development. Peace is inherent in human nature, and education refines it. All religions, values, and societies in the world are balanced,” expressed Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, as the chief guest at an event held to mark the International Day of Education.

He remarked, “If hatred begins with words, peace begins with education. What a person learns in this world changes their perspective, and it is through education that we determine how to interact with others.”

The theme for this year’s International Day of Education is Artificial Intelligence and Education, and Allama Iqbal Open University, leveraging its modern educational system, is incorporating contemporary programs into student curricula.

This ensures that Pakistani students do not lag behind in the race with developed nations and can contribute to the country's progress.

The event was attended by Prof. Dr. Fazal Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Education, along with all faculty members.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the day, and Assistant Professor Dr. Afshan Huma presented her post-doctoral research on the subject of Peace Education.

