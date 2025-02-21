AIOU Celebrates Int'l Mother Day 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Speakers at a National Seminar held at Allama Iqbal Open University, said that the mother tongue, in addition to being a means of identification, serves as a medium of communication, education, and development.
They said that extinction of a language leads to the loss of history, culture, and civilization. The speakers also emphasized that the use of technology is crucial for preserving endangered languages in Pakistan and that both public and private sector institutions need to play their role in this effort.
The panel discussion featured Professor Dr Fauzia Janjua, Dean, Faculty of Languages and Literature, International Islamic University Islamabad, Professor Dr Saleem Mazhar, Director General, National Language Promotion Department, Bibi Yasmeen, Additional Registrar, Open University, Professor Dr Qasim Bhugio, Former Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters, and renowned literary figure Professor Muhammad Hamid Shahid.
The seminar was arranged by the Center for languages and Translation Studies in collaboration of Directorate of Students Advisory and Counseling Services which was attended by a large number of linguists, scholars, and translators.
On this occasion, Additional Registrar of the University, Bibi Yasmeen gave a presentation on the regional language Wakhi, spoken in Gilgit-Baltistan, informing participants that this language is spoken in the border areas of four countries: Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China.
Dr Ghulam Ali, Director of the Center for Languages and Translation Studies shared his views on the department’s contribution to the promotional of languages while Dr Farrukh Abbas moderated the event. To mark International Mother Language Day, Usman Ali Shah Jahan Productions presented a tableau, and book and food stalls were also arranged.
