AIOU celebrates World Teachers’ Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) celebrated World Teacher’s Day by organizing a national seminar at the main campus the other day. Chairman, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and founder of Akhuwat Foundation, Dr. Amjad Saqib was the chief guest while Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the event.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his gratitude towards Dr. Amjad Saqib for gracing the Teachers' Day ceremony and stated that teachers played a vital role in guiding and inspiring students, giving them hope and courage to live their lives.

Dr. Nasir mentioned that teachers create individuals who cherish the legacy of their teachers throughout their lives. He emphasized that teachers are synonymous with love and compassion, not punishment or revenge.

Therefore, no matter how much we honor and respect them, it will never be enough to thank them for their contributions.

Other speakers included Dr. Muhammad Shahid Soroya, the Director General of Pakistan Institute of Education, Dr. Youssef Filali-Mekassi, Country Head of UNESCO, Prof. Dr. Tanzila Nabeel, Dean of Faculty of education AIOU and Dr. Afshan Huma also addressed the event. They all emphasized the importance of giving teachers their due respect and recognizing their crucial role in imparting knowledge.

The speakers highlighted that the value of knowledge can only be realized when teachers are given their rightful place in society.