UrduPoint.com

AIOU Celebrating August As Independence Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

AIOU celebrating August as Independence Month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) is celebrating the whole month of August as 'The Month of Independence' with an aim to explain the meaning of freedom to the new generation.

According to the AIOU, an awareness walk, dialogues, national song and essay competitions, speeches, baitbazi, painting, tree planting, flag hoisting, cake cutting, and other events are part of the month long celebrations.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said, a single day is not enough to celebrate independence, we will hold celebrations for a whole month.

Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed said, a schedule of events for the entire month has been prepared and today Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Deans, Principal Officers, faculty, and students will participate in the awareness walk.

On August 10, Prof. Dr. Aslam Syed will give a special lecture to encourage the new generation to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors. There will be a national song competition on August 11 and students from AIOU and other institutions will participate in it. There would be a tree plantation drive on August 12.

As per government directives, the flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony will be held on 14th August.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla will give a special lecture on "Independence Day" on August 16.

There will be a speech competition for students of AIOU and other educational institutions of Islamabad / Rawalpindi. On August 19, there would be a Baitbazi competition among students on Tehreek-e-Pakistan organized by urdu Department and Iqbaliyat Department. On August 26, there will be a painting competition.

The prize distribution ceremony of the essay writing competition will be held on August 30. It is pertinent to mention here that in each competition, 5,000 cash prizes will be given to the first place winner, 3,000 to the second place and 2,000 to the third place.

In addition, to keep alive the memory of the unparalleled sacrifices made for the sake of Pakistan, to make the beloved homeland a truly Islamic and welfare state and to inspire the new generation to follow in the footsteps of their elders for the development of the country.

Allama Iqbal Open University is also organizing nationwide celebrations on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day of its beloved homeland through its regional offices in various important cities of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Student Rawalpindi Independence Allama Iqbal Open University August From Government

Recent Stories

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

2 hours ago
 Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

3 hours ago
 Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death ..

Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.