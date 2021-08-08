AIOU celebrating August as Independence Month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) is celebrating the whole month of August as 'The Month of Independence' with an aim to explain the meaning of freedom to the new generation.

According to the AIOU, an awareness walk, dialogues, national song and essay competitions, speeches, baitbazi, painting, tree planting, flag hoisting, cake cutting, and other events are part of the month long celebrations.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said, a single day is not enough to celebrate independence, we will hold celebrations for a whole month.

Director Student Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed said, a schedule of events for the entire month has been prepared and today Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Deans, Principal Officers, faculty, and students will participate in the awareness walk.

On August 10, Prof. Dr. Aslam Syed will give a special lecture to encourage the new generation to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors. There will be a national song competition on August 11 and students from AIOU and other institutions will participate in it. There would be a tree plantation drive on August 12.

As per government directives, the flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony will be held on 14th August.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla will give a special lecture on "Independence Day" on August 16.

There will be a speech competition for students of AIOU and other educational institutions of Islamabad / Rawalpindi. On August 19, there would be a Baitbazi competition among students on Tehreek-e-Pakistan organized by urdu Department and Iqbaliyat Department. On August 26, there will be a painting competition.

The prize distribution ceremony of the essay writing competition will be held on August 30. It is pertinent to mention here that in each competition, 5,000 cash prizes will be given to the first place winner, 3,000 to the second place and 2,000 to the third place.

In addition, to keep alive the memory of the unparalleled sacrifices made for the sake of Pakistan, to make the beloved homeland a truly Islamic and welfare state and to inspire the new generation to follow in the footsteps of their elders for the development of the country.

Allama Iqbal Open University is also organizing nationwide celebrations on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day of its beloved homeland through its regional offices in various important cities of the country.