AIOU closes admissions for continuing students only

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set September 30 (Thursday) as the last day for admission in the programs offered in autumn 2021 semester including PhD/M Phil, Matriculation and FA programs for continuing students only.

Previously, the deadline was September 20, however, it was extended till September 30 to facilitate the continuing students, a varsity release said.

Continuing students are required to apply online through the given URL on the university website(www.

aiou.edu.pk) with their username and password. Username is the registration number of the student while password is the last two letters of their name and last four digits/letters of their registration number.

Moreover, admissions are in progress for the programs offered in the second phase of autumn 2021 semester including B Ed, BS and PGD programs.

Prospectuses and admission application forms are available online on the university website. Interested candidates may apply in these programs via online mode till October 18, 2021.