AIOU closes admissions for MA, MSc today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set December 6 (Monday) as the last day for admission in MA, M.Ed, M.Sc, BA (Associate Degree) and postgraduate diploma programs for both national and international students.

According to a statement, for international students, these programs will be offered through the online learning management system and all academic activities including examinations will be conducted online.

However, for national students, face to face examinations will be conducted in examination centres.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU offered admissions in the masters program in light of special chance given by HEC to all universities till June 2022.

Admission forms and prospectuses are available online and students can apply online at www.aiou.edu.pk.