AIOU closes admissions in second phase of Autumn 2023 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Today (Monday, November 20) is the last day for admissions to the programs offered in second phase of Autumn 2023 semester at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

According to Director Admissions, this is the final date and will not be extended further.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has expressed the hope that prospective students would take advantage of this opportunity to enroll.

The last date for admission was originally set for November 7, but some students missed the deadline.

They were given an extension until November 20 to apply. Dr. Nasir explained that the academic Calendar prevents the date from being extended any further due to the semester system.

Admission forms and prospectus of Associate degree in Arts (BA General), Associate degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, B.Ed programs, BBA, postgraduate diplomas and certificate courses are available on the university website.