AIOU Closes MS, MPhil, PhD Admissions On Aug.20

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

AIOU closes MS, MPhil, PhD admissions on Aug.20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) will close admissions to its BS (face to face), Ms/Phil and Ph.D programs for Autumn, 2024 Semester on August 20.

According to the Directorate Admissions, prospective students can access admission forms and prospectuses on the university's website, application process being entirely online.

Admissions to BS and MBA programs will be based solely on merit, while candidates for MS, MPhil, and PhD programs must pass an entry test. The entry test schedule, set for August 22 to 24, has already been released. Admissions for Matric, FA, and I. Com programs will remain open until September 5.

Additionally, the second phase of Autumn 2024 admissions will commence on September 1, including associate degree (BA/B.Com), Associate Degree in education, 1.5, 2.5- and 4-years B.Ed., BS (ODL) programs, and Postgraduate Diploma programs.

