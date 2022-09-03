UrduPoint.com

AIOU Collaborates With JICA For Women Empowerment

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) with the support of Japanese organization (JICA) is educating the women of the backward areas and also teaching them skills so that they can earn a dignified livelihood in their own areas.

This was said by the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum in his meeting with the Deputy Commissioner District Torghar, Anwar Zeb Khan. Country Head of JICA in Pakistan, Ms Chio Dean Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, and Director General, Regional Services AIOU, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmad Khan were also present.

JICA's Country Head, Ms. Chio said that there were no post-primary educational facilities for women in Torghar, JICA paved the way for the women here to continue their studies to the middle.

She further said that in a short period of one and a half years, more than 550 female students of Torghar have completed their education up to the middle.

Speaking to the media, Vice-Chancellor, Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that women from backward areas will be provided with career opportunities to help these women for income through a better way of employment.

He said that Allama Iqbal Open University with the support of JICA will provide matriculation education to the students of Torghar.

He further said that the university has also taken steps to introduce easy courses for women here in the field of health.

Later, Dr. Zia distributed certificates to the students who completed middle school in the Government Girls Middle School, Tehsil Jadaba.

On this occasion, he said that female students should continue their education, and those students who are unable to pay their fees can contact the university for the scholarship.

He further said that the university will appoint the middle school teachers here as tutors as a special case.

On this occasion, the vice chancellor also inaugurated the study center of AIOU Torghar.

