AIOU Commences Admission In Merit-based Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

AIOU commences admission in merit-based programs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has commenced admissions in merit-based programs offered in the first phase of autumn 2022 semester including BS, MBA, MS/MPhil and PhD.

According to admission department of AIOU, the deadline for the submission of admission application form is August 22, 2022.

The prospectuses and admission forms for these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode. Online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail.

Admissions to BS, 1.5 and 2.5 year MBA (New Scheme) programs will be granted purely on merit basis, whereas the candidates will appear in entry test to qualify for admission in Commonwealth of Learning (COL) MBA/MPA, MS/ MPhil and PhD.

These entry tests will be conducted in university's academic complex from August 26-31, 2022. First and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on September 5 and September 12 respectively.

On the other hand, deadline for depositing fee for first and second merit lists will be September 09 and September 16 respectively. The university would ensure transparency in the entire admission procedures as per special directives of VC, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum.

