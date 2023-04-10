Close
AIOU Commences Examinations Of BA, B.Ed From April 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of Associate degrees in Arts (B.A), Associate degrees in commerce (B.Com) and B.Ed programs offered in the autumn 2022 semester from April 25, 2023, throughout the country.

According to Controller Examinations, the date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Roll number slips are uploaded to students' CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mehmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the conduct of examinations.

More than 500 examination centres are being established in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience. Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centres to eradicate the element of cheating.

