UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Commences Examinations Of Spring 2020 Semester From Nov 02

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

AIOU commences examinations of spring 2020 semester from Nov 02

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Final examinations of all post graduate programs offered in spring 2020 semester including ADE, ADC, PGD, BS, B Ed, M Ed, MA and MSc will commence from November 2.

Moreover, final examinations of BA (Associate Degree) programs have already been commenced on October 26.

According to Controller Examinations on Monday, roll number slips have been dispatched to the students and also uploaded on website of the varsity, said a news release issued here.

Those students who have not received roll number slips through postal services may download from website as they would also be acceptable.

The Controller Examination instructed the students to strictly observe COVID-19 SOPs in examination halls.

Wearing of face masks and social distancing within the examination halls have been declared mandatory for both students and invigilation staff.

Related Topics

May October November 2020 Post All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan summons French ambassador over “blasphe ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award records highest number of ..

26 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives UFC Presiden ..

41 minutes ago

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

45 minutes ago

Belarus opposition leader says supporters launchin ..

23 minutes ago

PDM's third circus failed: Khurrum Sher Zaman

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.