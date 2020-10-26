AIOU commences examinations of spring 2020 semester from Nov 02

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Final examinations of all post graduate programs offered in spring 2020 semester including ADE, ADC, PGD, BS, B Ed, M Ed, MA and MSc will commence from November 2.

Moreover, final examinations of BA (Associate Degree) programs have already been commenced on October 26.

According to Controller Examinations on Monday, roll number slips have been dispatched to the students and also uploaded on website of the varsity, said a news release issued here.

Those students who have not received roll number slips through postal services may download from website as they would also be acceptable.

The Controller Examination instructed the students to strictly observe COVID-19 SOPs in examination halls.

Wearing of face masks and social distancing within the examination halls have been declared mandatory for both students and invigilation staff.