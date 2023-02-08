AIOU commences examinations of SSC, HSSC from March 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of Matriculation, F.Sc, F.A, and I.Com programs offered in the autumn 2022 semester from March 1, 2023, to April 3, 2023, throughout the country.

According to Controller Examinations, the date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Roll number slips are uploaded to students' CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mehmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the conduct of examinations.

More than 850 examination centers are being established in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience. Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers to eradicate the element of cheating.