AIOU commences exams of overseas students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing online examinations of overseas Pakistanis, enrolled in executive MBA/MPA (face to face program) offered in autumn 2021 semester from today (January 10).

The University has finalized all arrangements to conduct these examinations online which will be monitored through microsoft Team cameras to ensure transparency, said a news release.

The university has created LMS accounts of all enrolled students and provided them user IDs and passwords. date sheet has also been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Moreover, university has uploaded the assignment marks of BA and associate degree (AD) programs offered in spring 2021 semester. Students are advised to check AIOU's website.