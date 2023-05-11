UrduPoint.com

AIOU Commences Exams Of Postgraduate Programs From May 22

Published May 11, 2023

AIOU commences exams of postgraduate programs from May 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of postgraduate programs (MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA, MLIS, M.Ed, and Postgraduate diplomas) offered in the autumn 2022 semester from May 22.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk), said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Roll number slips have been uploaded to students' CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.

Moreover, admissions for the second phase of the semester of spring 2023 are open.

Fresh students can apply for admission till May 18 with late fee charges while continuing students can enroll themselves till May 25.

The admission form and prospectus are available on the university website.

