AIOU commences exams of SSC, HSSC from Sept 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of SSC, HSSC and I. Com programs offered in spring 2022 semester from September 1, 2022, to October 3, 2022, throughout the country.

According to Controller Examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz, date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Roll number slips are uploaded to students' CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.

Moreover, entry tests for admission in the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) MBA/MPA, MS/ MPhil, and Ph.D. will be conducted in the university's academic complex from August 26-31, 2022.

The first and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on September 5 and September 12 respectively.

On the other hand, deadline for depositing fee for the first and second merit lists will be September 9 and September 16 respectively. Transparency in the entire admission procedures will be strictly ensured on the special directives of VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum.

Admissions for the second phase of autumn semester 2022 will begin on September 1 and programs offered in this phase include BA, BS, BA (Associate Degree), BBA and certificate courses.

Prospectuses and admission forms for these programs will be available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) from September 1 and admission can only be applied via online mode.