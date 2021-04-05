UrduPoint.com
AIOU Commences Final Examination Of BA From April 19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

AIOU commences Final Examination of BA from April 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that the final examination of B.A (Associate Degree) Program offered in Autumn 2020 semester will commence from April 19.

University has uploaded the date sheet and roll number slips on the website. Roll number slips were also being dispatched to the students at their given addresses.

According to the Controller Examinations on Monday, practical exams of F.Sc program offered in Autumn 2020 semester are starting from Thursday (April 8th, 2021).

A center at Government College of Technology Samanabad, Faisalabad, has been set up for practical exams of F.Sc course codes (379, 380, and 384).

It is pertinent to mention here that the university has already called off the FSC program and these practical exams commencing from 8th April will continue till 10th April, are only for those students whose degrees are in the process of completion.

Timings for the practical exam are 02:30 PM to 05: 30 PM daily.

He said that roll number slips have been dispatched to the postal addresses of students for their participation in the practical exams. For more information, students can contact at 051-9250051, and 051-9057648.

Invigilation staff has been directed by university administration to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures against Covid-19 issued for these exams.

Students were advised to follow the SOPs strictly. Wearing masks in the examination hall is mandatory for both the students and examination staff.

