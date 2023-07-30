AIOU commences final examinations from Sept. 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of open courses, certificate courses, Matriculation, F.A, and I.Com programs offered in the spring 2023 semester from September 1, 2023, to October 5, 2023, throughout the country.

The date sheet is available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk, said the press release issued by the AIOU.

Roll number slips are being uploaded to students' CMS portal and will be dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the conduct of examinations.

Examination centers are being established across the country in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience.

Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers to eradicate the element of cheating and will check the identities of students.