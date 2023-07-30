Open Menu

AIOU Commences Final Examinations From Sept. 1

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

AIOU commences final examinations from Sept. 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of open courses, certificate courses, Matriculation, F.A, and I.Com programs offered in the spring 2023 semester from September 1, 2023, to October 5, 2023, throughout the country.

The date sheet is available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk, said the press release issued by the AIOU.

Roll number slips are being uploaded to students' CMS portal and will be dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the conduct of examinations.

Examination centers are being established across the country in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience.

Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers to eradicate the element of cheating and will check the identities of students.

Related Topics

Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University September October All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

11 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

56 minutes ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan