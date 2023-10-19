Open Menu

AIOU Commences Final Exams From Nov. 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

AIOU commences final exams from Nov. 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting final examinations of M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (COL), MLIS, M.Ed and postgraduate diploma programs offered in the spring 2023 semester from November 16, 2023, to December 11, 2023, throughout the country.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Roll number slips are being uploaded to students’ CMS portal, said a press release on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the conduct of examinations.

Examination centers are being established across the country in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience.

Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers to eradicate the element of cheating and will check the identities of students.

