AIOU Commences Final Exams From Nov 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 05:47 PM

AIOU commences final exams from Nov 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of different postgraduate programs offered in semester spring 2022 from November 9.

According to controller examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz, roll number slips had been uploaded to students' CMS accounts and the date sheet was available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the programs.

The roll number slips are also being dispatched to the postal addresses of the students and they are also being informed about the exams through mobile SMS.

Moreover, admissions for the second phase of semester autumn 2022 are open till 8th November with late fee charges.

The programs offered in this phase include ADE, B.Ed, BA (Associate Degree) BBA and postgraduate programs. Continue students can enroll themselves till November 15.

