AIOU Commences Final Exams From Nov 9

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

AIOU commences final exams from Nov 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of various postgraduate programmes from November 9, 2022, said a release on Saturday.

The programmes include MA/MSc, MCom, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS and M.Ed being offered in semester spring 2022.

According to Controller Examinations Mian Muhammad Riaz, roll number slips have been uploaded to students' CMS accounts and the date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the said programmes.

Roll number slips are also being dispatched to the postal addresses of the students.

AIOU has set up examination centers across the country to facilitate students at the nearest places of their residence.

