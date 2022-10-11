AIOU commences final exams from Oct. 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of programs offered in spring 2022 semester from October 17, 2022 till December 10, 2022.

According to the details, roll number slips have been uploaded to students' CMS accounts and the datesheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the programs including Associate Degree (BA, B.Com), Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in education, BBA and BS Accounting and Finance, B.ED and BS (ODL) programs.

The examination centers are established in the nearby vicinities of the students to facilitate them.

Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process. There is a `zero-tolerance' policy against any kind of unfair practice.

Moreover, due to recent rains and floods, the University had postponed the matriculation, FA and I.Com exams in the districts and tehsils of the regional offices (Hyderabad, Larkana and Dadu/Moro) which were scheduled from September 12 to 17.

Now these exams will be held from October 14 to 29th October. Roll number slips issued earlier will be valid for the new dates. All students have been notified through mobile SMS.

The admissions for the second phase of semester autumn 2022 are open till October 18.

Programs offered in this phase include Associate Degree (BA, B.Com), BS (ODL), four-year BBA, B.Ed, Post Graduate Diploma and Certificate programs.

Admission forms are available on the university website.