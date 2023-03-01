UrduPoint.com

AIOU Commences Final Exams Of Int'l Students From March 10

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of Matric, Intermediate and I.Com programs for international students offered in the semester autumn 2022 from March 10.

These exams will be held online, and the university has done all the arrangements for these online exams.

Students' accounts have been created on agahi LMS portal while date sheet and instructions have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Moreover, admissions in the second phase of semester spring 2023 are open for national and international students.

The programs offered in this phase include Associate degree in arts (BA), Associate degree in commerce (B.

Com), BBA, 2.5 and 4 year BS programs, 1.5, 2.5 and 4 year B.Ed and postgraduate diplomas.

These programs are being offered through an online management system and all the academic activities of these programs will be held online.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university is providing quality education to international students. So far more than 450 students from 35 countries have been enrolled including students from the USA, Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, Bangladesh, etc.

For more details, students can contact the International Collaboration and Exchange Office at +92519057165, +92519250175, or email at overseas@aiou.edu.pk.

