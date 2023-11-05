AIOU commences final exams of MBA from Nov. 18

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting final examinations of 2.5 and 3.5 years MBA programs offered in the spring 2023 semester from November 18.

These examinations will take place throughout the country till December 7, 2023, said a press release yesterday.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Roll number slips have been uploaded to students’ CMS portal.

Additionally, the deadline for fresh students to enroll in the Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), Associate Degree in education, BS (ODL) programs, 1.5, 2.5, 4-year B.Ed programs, BBA, and Post Graduate Diploma programs is tomorrow (Tuesday, November 7). Continuing students can enroll until November 25.