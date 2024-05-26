AIOU Commences Final Exams Of Middle Tech Program From June 8
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will commence the examination of middle Tech program scheduled from June 8 to 14 and semester was offered in autumn 2023.
The students have already been informed through mobile SMS, said a press release.
It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU had introduced Middle Tech Program under Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) in collaboration with JICA and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.
Many students from the far flung and remote areas took admission into this program.
The program was intended to help those students who could not attend a school or dropped out of school due to any reason and are willing to pursue education.
Students enrolled in this program have completed their education in a relatively short time.
