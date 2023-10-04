AIOU commences final exams on October 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of Associate Degree (Arts, Commerce, education) BBA, BS, and B.Ed programs offered in the spring 2023 semester from October 16, 2023, to December 15, 2023, throughout the country.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Roll number slips are being uploaded to students’ CMS portal, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the conduct of examinations.

Examination centers are being established across the country in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience.

Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers to eradicate the element of cheating and will check the identities of students.

Moreover, a ceremony was recently held at AIOU to celebrate World Translation Day.

The ceremony was presided over by the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) was the chief guest, and Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, a prominent scholar, columnist, writer, educationist, and former VC AIOU was guest of honor.

The event was hosted by Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director, of the Center for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS), and Dr. Lubna Umar. At the end of the ceremony, 'DREAM DONT DIE', the English translation of Dr. Shahid Siddiqui's novel was launched.