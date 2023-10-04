Open Menu

AIOU Commences Final Exams On October 16

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:49 PM

AIOU commences final exams on October 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of Associate Degree (Arts, Commerce, education) BBA, BS, and B.Ed programs offered in the spring 2023 semester from October 16, 2023, to December 15, 2023, throughout the country.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Roll number slips are being uploaded to students’ CMS portal, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the conduct of examinations.

Examination centers are being established across the country in nearby and easily approachable vicinities of the students for their convenience.

Special teams will make surprise visits to the exam centers to eradicate the element of cheating and will check the identities of students.

Moreover, a ceremony was recently held at AIOU to celebrate World Translation Day.

The ceremony was presided over by the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) was the chief guest, and Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, a prominent scholar, columnist, writer, educationist, and former VC AIOU was guest of honor.

The event was hosted by Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director, of the Center for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS), and Dr. Lubna Umar. At the end of the ceremony, 'DREAM DONT DIE', the English translation of Dr. Shahid Siddiqui's novel was launched.

Related Topics

World Education Nasir Ghulam Ali Allama Iqbal Open University October December Commerce Event All From

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

23 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

23 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

23 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

24 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

24 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

24 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

24 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

39 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

57 seconds ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan