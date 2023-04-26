AIOU commences final exams on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of different programs on April 27 including Associate degree in Arts (B.A), Associate degree in commerce (B.Com), Associate degree in education, Associate degree (Human Resource Management and Islamic Banking & Marketing), B.

Ed, BBA, BS (Accounting and Finance) and BS (ODL) programs which were offered in autumn 2022 semester.

According to Controller Examinations, these exams were scheduled to be held on April 25 but due to Eid Holidays, the exams of April 25 and 26 have been rescheduled and will be conducted on June 20 and 21.

Roll number slips are uploaded to students' CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.