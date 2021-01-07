UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Commences M Phil/ PhD Exams From January 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

AIOU commences M Phil/ PhD exams from January 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to commence final examinations of MS/M Phil and PhD programmes of Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, and Faculty of education from January 11, 2021.

These examinations would be held at the main campus of university, Islamabad, AIOU said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The students may download the roll number slips from the university website which would be acceptable in the examination halls. Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, COVID-19 SOPs would be followed strictly. Wearing of face masks and social distancing would be implemented in the examination halls.

Moreover, according to a notification issued by the Examination Department of the university, the revised date for all students of BEd course code 6467 is January 21 which was previously postponed on November 6, 2020 on the basis of some unavoidable circumstances.

Similarly, the papers of different courses of the students of Islamabad region and urban areas of Rawalpindi which were postponed earlier due to sit-in protest in Faizabad would be held on February 9, 2021.

Moreover, those papers which were scheduled for 23rd, 24th and 25th November but were postponed due to COVID -19 lock down in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been rescheduled. Now these papers would be held on 10th, 11th and 12th February 2021.

Related Topics

Islamabad Protest Education Faizabad Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University January February May November 2020 All From Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Kshisha, Shaghrafa parks

21 minutes ago

Japan's consumer confidence drops as virus surges ..

32 minutes ago

US Congress certifies Biden win over Trump

32 minutes ago

WHO calls for intensified measures over 'alarming' ..

32 minutes ago

German inflation stable at minus 0.3 pct in Decemb ..

32 minutes ago

New Zealand thanks Pakistan for making tournament ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.