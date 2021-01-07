AIOU commences M Phil/ PhD exams from January 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to commence final examinations of MS/M Phil and PhD programmes of Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, and Faculty of education from January 11, 2021.

These examinations would be held at the main campus of university, Islamabad, AIOU said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The students may download the roll number slips from the university website which would be acceptable in the examination halls. Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, COVID-19 SOPs would be followed strictly. Wearing of face masks and social distancing would be implemented in the examination halls.

Moreover, according to a notification issued by the Examination Department of the university, the revised date for all students of BEd course code 6467 is January 21 which was previously postponed on November 6, 2020 on the basis of some unavoidable circumstances.

Similarly, the papers of different courses of the students of Islamabad region and urban areas of Rawalpindi which were postponed earlier due to sit-in protest in Faizabad would be held on February 9, 2021.

Moreover, those papers which were scheduled for 23rd, 24th and 25th November but were postponed due to COVID -19 lock down in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been rescheduled. Now these papers would be held on 10th, 11th and 12th February 2021.