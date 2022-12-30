UrduPoint.com

AIOU Commences MS, PhD Exams From January 6

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The final examinations of MS/M.Phil and PhD programs offered in autumn semester 2022 by the faculty of social sciences and humanities, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin on January 6.

According to the Controller Exams, the exams of the program offered by the faculty of sciences, education, Arabic & Islamic studies would also commence at AIOU.

These exams would be held at the AIOU's main campus in Islamabad.

The date sheet and roll number slips are being dispatched to all students at their postal addresses, also uploaded on the students' CMS portal and website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

