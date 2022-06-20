AIOU commences MS, PhD Exams from June 24

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The final examinations of MS/M.Phil and PhD programs offered in spring semester 2022 by the faculty of social sciences and humanities, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin on June 24.

These exams will continue till July 6 at the AIOU's main campus in Islamabad.

The date sheet and roll number slips are available on CMS portal.

According to the Controller Examinations, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry, date sheets of the programs offered by the Faculty of Sciences,Faculty of education and Faculty of Arabic would also be announced soon.

Moreover, admissions in MA/M.Sc programs are open till June 30.

Admission forms and Prospectuses are available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and students can apply online.