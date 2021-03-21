UrduPoint.com
AIOU Commences Online Examinations In Middle East From April 1, 2021

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

AIOU commences online examinations in Middle East from April 1, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing online examinations for its students settled in various countries of the middle East including KSA, Qattar, UAE, Oman and Bahrin for the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation and intermediate.

According to AIOU on Sunday, the roll number slips and date sheet have been dispatched to the students as well these are uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for quick access and downloading.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU, as a prestigious national institution, is offering educational services, ranging from matriculation to bachelor level, to the Pakistanis settled in Middle East so that they can empower themselves through education and training to explore better employment opportunities.

AIOU is striving to extend these educational services to other countries too. Conducting online examinations in Middle East is, undoubtedly, a significant milestone achieved by AIOU as a result of untiring efforts of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum in digitalizing key administrative and academic operations of the university since he assumed as the Vice Chancellor.

For any further information, the students may contact Directorate of Overseas, Educational Programs and E- Learning, Room no: LG-08, ICT Building, AIOU, Islamabad.

They can, also, dial these numbers in case of any query: +929057165-51, +929057175-51. Moreover, admissions are in progress for overseas Pakistanis in Middle East in BA (Associate Degree) including General Commerce, library Science and Mass Communication.

