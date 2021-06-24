AIOU commences online exams of post graduate programs from July 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is holding online examinations of post graduate programs offered in Semester autumn 2020 including PGD, MA, M Sc, MLIS, M Com, MBA, MPA and M Ed from July 4.

The examination will be held through Learning Management System (LMS) and all preparations have been finalized in this regard, said a university statement issued here on Thursday.

The department of ICT has created and activated LMS accounts of all students enrolled in these programs. date sheet and instructions for these examinations have also been uploaded on the university website (www.

aiou.edu.pk). The students would access these accounts through their user Names and passwords.

By default, user names are the registration numbers of the students and passwords are their roll numbers. All those students who lack computer and internet facilities are instructed to utilize computer laboratories established at the regional centers for this purpose. All regional centers have been given instructions to facilitate students in this regard.