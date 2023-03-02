ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood said that AIOU was committed to providing quality educational facilities in remote and relatively low-literacy areas throughout the country.

Addressing the Sindh regional directors conference in AIOU's Sukkur regional campus, the Vice Chancellor said that the institute was determined to provide education to every home in Sindh province like other areas of the country.

"We will provide educational opportunities at all the places where other formal education system lacks facilities," he stressed.

The VC also directed the regional directors to give special attention to providing facilities to students at their doorstep.

Speaking at the occasion, Director General of Regional Services, Dr Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan briefed VC Dr Nasir on the regional offices and model study centres of the AIOU in the Sindh province.

All the regional directors assured the Vice Chancellor that they would take ensure the provision of the best facilities to the students and spread the message of the University to every household in Sindh.

Besides Dr Malik Tauqir, all the regional directors of AIOU from Sindh attended the conference.