AIOU conducts 'Cooperative Learning' training for teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has focused on faculty development to promote teaching and research culture in the university, said Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Tanzila Nabeel while addressing the opening session of two-day 'Cooperative Learning Training Workshop'.

She said that as per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, Faculty of education conducts training workshop regularly to equip teachers with contemporary requirements, increase their technical and professional skills.

This training workshop was organized by the Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing Education (Faculty of Education).

Dr. Zaheer Ahmed was the trainer, while Dr.

Tahira Bibi was the coordinator of this workshop. Chairman, Department of Early Child Education and Elementary Teacher Education, Prof. Dr. Fazal-Ur-Rahman presided over both the sessions.

Explaining the objectives of the training workshop, Dr. Fazal and Dr. Tahira Bibi said that cooperative learning training was essential because this faculty provides training to teachers across the country and there is no school, college or university in Pakistan that does not have our trained teacher.

Dr. Tahira Bibi thanked the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and the Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Dr. Tanzila Nabeel for their support and patronage in organizing the training workshop.