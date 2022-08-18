AIOU conducts research training workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A one-day training workshop on "How to write a winning research proposal" was organized by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the other day.

More than 70 faculty members attended the workshop.

Former chairman, Pakistan Council for Science and Technology and Ex-Vice Chancellor, Haripur University, Prof. Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani was the resource person for the training workshop while Dr Muhammad Latif Gondal, Director ORIC, hosted the event.

Prof. Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan said that Allama Iqbal Open University had earned a lot in the field of education and research in recent years.

Research activities are on the rise in the tenure of Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum.

He explained the difference between a research proposal, manuscript, research paper, and thesis in detail.

Dr Anwar also highlighted the elements of a research proposal, different types of sponsors for obtaining grants, and details of the National Research Program for Universities by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Director ORIC, Dr Muhammad Latif Gondal and Additional Director, Dr Saima Nasir said that VC, Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum was lending his full support in conducting research activities for the promotion of research culture in the country.

ORIC had been engaged in research and innovative activities since day one and was playing its role with great effort and zeal to promote the research environment, they added.

They said that they had been very successful in developing and strengthening linkages with other educational and industrial institutions in a very short span of time.