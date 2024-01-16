AIOU Conducts Training Workshop For Community Teachers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A four-day training workshop kicked off at the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to digitize teaching courses for community teachers.
The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. Dr. Fazal Ur Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Education.
Dr Fazal appreciated the initiative of digitizing teaching courses for community teachers and expressed his gratitude towards the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, for taking various measures to improve the facilities for students and teachers.
The participants of the inaugural session included Irfan Ali Ansari, Director IET, Dr Muhammad Ajmal, Dr. Tahira Bibi, Dr. Salim Iqbal, Kamran Mir, Muhammad Jawad, and others.
The workshop is being arranged by the Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing education, in collaboration with UNESCO Pakistan.
Dr Muhammad Ajmal stated that the workshop aims to complete the process of digitalizing teaching courses, ensure online delivery, and create 3D animation for a better understanding of community teachers.
He expressed gratitude towards the Institute of Educational Technology, the Directorate of Information and Communication Technology, and other related departments for their support in organizing the workshop.
Dr. Tahir Bibi explained the aims and objectives of the workshop in detail.
The closing ceremony of the workshop will be held on Thursday.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over old enmity7 minutes ago
-
Four injured road mishap in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items7 minutes ago
-
Sindh government implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Introduces E-Registry System to Combat Fraud and Corruption in Property Transactions7 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi greets South Africa for initiating ICJ case on Palestine17 minutes ago
-
Directive to intensify crackdown against fertiliser profiteers17 minutes ago
-
Two laborers die after fell into gutter at Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar18 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes awareness camp about smog18 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Rashid held after bail rejection in May 9 case18 minutes ago
-
Journalist, author Babar Ayaz passes away at 6818 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, FC organizes medical camps18 minutes ago