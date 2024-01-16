Open Menu

AIOU Conducts Training Workshop For Community Teachers

January 16, 2024

AIOU conducts training workshop for community teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) A four-day training workshop kicked off at the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to digitize teaching courses for community teachers.

The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. Dr. Fazal Ur Rahman, Dean of the Faculty of Education.

Dr Fazal appreciated the initiative of digitizing teaching courses for community teachers and expressed his gratitude towards the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, for taking various measures to improve the facilities for students and teachers.

The participants of the inaugural session included Irfan Ali Ansari, Director IET, Dr Muhammad Ajmal, Dr. Tahira Bibi, Dr. Salim Iqbal, Kamran Mir, Muhammad Jawad, and others.

The workshop is being arranged by the Department of Distance, Non-Formal and Continuing education, in collaboration with UNESCO Pakistan.

Dr Muhammad Ajmal stated that the workshop aims to complete the process of digitalizing teaching courses, ensure online delivery, and create 3D animation for a better understanding of community teachers.

He expressed gratitude towards the Institute of Educational Technology, the Directorate of Information and Communication Technology, and other related departments for their support in organizing the workshop.

Dr. Tahir Bibi explained the aims and objectives of the workshop in detail.

The closing ceremony of the workshop will be held on Thursday.

